AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $172.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.89. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.