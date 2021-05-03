AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,565 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDNI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,573,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter.

FDNI stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $57.26.

