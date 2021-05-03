AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.30 Million in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 236,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.63 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59.

