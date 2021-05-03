AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 327,556 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,740,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,771,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,861,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $87.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

