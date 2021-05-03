AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock opened at $189.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.94. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $128.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.