AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 149,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 43,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 58,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

