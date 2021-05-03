Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. Aflac has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $54.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $945,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

