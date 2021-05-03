Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target upped by Truist from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AFL. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Aflac stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,880,148 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

