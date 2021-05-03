Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Decreased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $29,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $133.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

