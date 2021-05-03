AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Morris A. Davis Sells 7,475 Shares

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.93 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

