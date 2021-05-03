Agnico Eagle Mines’ (AEM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$91.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$99.33.

TSE:AEM traded up C$5.36 on Monday, hitting C$82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$75.00 per share, with a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,810,425. Insiders have purchased 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 in the last three months.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

