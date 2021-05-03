AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $91,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $196.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.