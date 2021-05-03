AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of HON opened at $223.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.56 and a 200 day moving average of $205.42. The company has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

