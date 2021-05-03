AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after buying an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $168.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $172.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.