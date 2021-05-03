AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Market Cap Achieves $64.72 Million

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $64.72 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.61 or 0.00870115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,480.23 or 0.09449720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00096922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048647 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,733,334 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

