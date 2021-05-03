Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €90.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €99.94 ($117.58) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.89. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

