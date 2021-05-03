Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $108.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

