Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKTS traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.63.

AKTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

