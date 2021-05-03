Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $89.24 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 949,570 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 1.6% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 1.55% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $89,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

