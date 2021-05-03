Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698,613 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ opened at $67.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

