Albert Mitrani Sells 100,000 Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $49,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BPSR stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.