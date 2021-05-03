Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CAO Andres Gavinet Sells 3,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.88 and a 200 day moving average of $167.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.52 and a 1-year high of $181.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,561,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after acquiring an additional 76,385 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 391,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $228,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

