Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

