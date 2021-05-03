Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $770.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $690.00 to $770.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $622.75.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $595.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $565.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $195.56 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

