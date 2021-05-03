Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300 over the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alkermes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,576,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,359,000 after buying an additional 134,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,042,000 after buying an additional 172,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alkermes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,338,000 after buying an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,209,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.13. 1,435,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,070. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.