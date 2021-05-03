Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.31). Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of ATI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.66. 39,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,690. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 117.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

