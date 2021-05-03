Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Short Interest Down 32.8% in April

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 205,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHAC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,523,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

