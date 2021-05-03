Alpha Token (A) Achieves Market Cap of $162,614.27

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 79.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Alpha Token has traded 78.4% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $162,614.27 and approximately $104.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00276979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01169193 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.44 or 0.00719733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,112.19 or 0.99955049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpha Token Coin Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 coins. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

