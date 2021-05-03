Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,719 shares of company stock worth $40,000,084. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $15.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,394.64. The stock had a trading volume of 39,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,299.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,181.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,915.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

