Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,915.40. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,719 shares of company stock worth $40,000,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

