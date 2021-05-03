Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells $3,328,902.90 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, March 1st, Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20.

Shares of GOOG traded down $14.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,395.17. 94,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,181.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,915.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

