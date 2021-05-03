Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,460.49.

GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,906.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,296.01 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

