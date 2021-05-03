Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE:ACH opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

