Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $4,600.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4,400.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

