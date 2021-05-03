Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $2,122,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,368,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

