Amcor (AMCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Amcor to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amcor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

