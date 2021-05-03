Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.75 on Monday. Amcor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Amcor by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

