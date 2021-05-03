American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $153.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.95. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $155.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

