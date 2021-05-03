American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.180-4.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.50. The stock had a trading volume of 597,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,944. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

