America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Separately, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of CRMT stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.09. The company had a trading volume of 39,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.66. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

