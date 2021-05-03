AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 494,700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,700 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.11% of HP worth $43,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in HP by 368.1% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,576 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in HP by 14.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in HP by 112.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,767 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in HP by 46.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in HP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.