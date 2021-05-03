AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,340 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.12% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $89,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC opened at $186.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $189.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

