AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $143.74 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,333 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $143,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.03.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $236.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day moving average of $217.33. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.