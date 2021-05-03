AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 212,669 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,567,881 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212,669 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $103,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

TJX opened at $71.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.