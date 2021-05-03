AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 1,605 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Eaton were worth $54,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $142.93 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.60.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

