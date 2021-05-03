AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 696 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 618,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $220,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $382.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.01 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.56 and its 200 day moving average is $345.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

