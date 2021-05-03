AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.4 days.

OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $40.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

