Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,742.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 218,637 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 228.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

