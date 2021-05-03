Amryt Pharma (AMYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMYT opened at $13.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.58 million and a P/E ratio of -15.35. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

AMYT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

