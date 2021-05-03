Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.11. Camden National posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,623,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camden National by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Camden National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

CAC stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $49.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

